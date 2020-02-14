Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $31.12 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $31,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.