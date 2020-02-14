Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.29% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Motco lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

