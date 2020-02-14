Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $46.87 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,518,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,439. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

