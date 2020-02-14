Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.38% of HollyFrontier worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 106,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

