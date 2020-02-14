Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.