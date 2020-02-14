Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 474,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.37% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 282,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

