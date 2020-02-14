Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 339,138 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,138 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.25% of Vistra Energy worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 135,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,309. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

