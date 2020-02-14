Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 61,696 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.55. 138,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,444. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

