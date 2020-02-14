Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.30% of Vipshop worth $28,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 219,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,015,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after buying an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 126,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.11. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

