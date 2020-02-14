Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,815 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.