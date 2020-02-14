Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,056 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.