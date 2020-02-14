Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,258.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,290,546. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,995. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

