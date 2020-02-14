Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,020 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Yum China worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,588,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,323,000 after acquiring an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

