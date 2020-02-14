Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,253 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Verisign worth $32,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,323. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

