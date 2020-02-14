Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 271,555 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 271,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

