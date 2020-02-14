Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.23. 33,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

