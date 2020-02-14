Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,755 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.16. 14,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

