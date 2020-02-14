Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,245 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 71,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

