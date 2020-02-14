Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 47,081 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Garmin worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

