Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 88,442 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.04% of Cactus worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,800. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

