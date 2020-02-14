TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $173,485.00 and $4,968.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.