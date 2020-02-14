Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.18 million and a PE ratio of 42.52. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.84).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

