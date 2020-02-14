Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.64

Media headlines about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news sentiment score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TCKRF opened at $14.74 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

