Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $14.01 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.