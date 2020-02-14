TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 1,215,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,086. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.