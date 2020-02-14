Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.50

News stories about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

