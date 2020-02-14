Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given News Impact Rating of 1.72

News stories about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.76. Telstra has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.