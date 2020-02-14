TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:TU opened at $41.12 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 282,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.