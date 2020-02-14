TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TELUS has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TELUS to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 31,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.