TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.582 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

T traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.51. 779,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.33. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

