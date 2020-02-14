TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 816,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its position in TELUS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 120,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 488,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,646,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,190,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

