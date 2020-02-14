TELUS (NYSE:TU) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s current price.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

TU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. 816,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. TELUS has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

