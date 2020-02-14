TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. TELUS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 570,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.