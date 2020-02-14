TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of T traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.68. 1,157,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

