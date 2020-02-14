TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on T. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.68. 1,157,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$45.69 and a 1-year high of C$55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

