TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

T traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. TELUS has a one year low of C$45.69 and a one year high of C$55.48.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

