TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$54.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.33. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$45.69 and a 1-year high of C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.