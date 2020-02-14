Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz expects that the company will earn $6.99 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $$164.00 during trading on Friday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

