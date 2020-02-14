Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Insider Brendan Borg Purchases 100,000 Shares

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Brendan Borg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,326.24).

Shares of ASX:TMR traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.23 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 154,451 shares. Tempus Resources Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.29 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.22.

About Tempus Resources

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing copper and other mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 90% interest in the Montejinni Copper Project that comprise a granted exploration license covering an area of approximately 765.1 square kilometers located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

