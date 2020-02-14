Teranga Gold (TGZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Teranga Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market cap of $777.85 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.97 and a twelve month high of C$7.64.

TGZ has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

