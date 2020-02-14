Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-2.35 EPS.

Terex stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. 66,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

