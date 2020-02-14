Terra (LUNA) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. Terra has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and $4.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money.

Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

