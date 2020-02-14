Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

