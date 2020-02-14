Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $410.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $410.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $808.16. 7,072,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,150. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.