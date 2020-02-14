Tether (USDT) Hits Market Cap of $4.64 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $54.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, LBank, QBTC, Bittrex, Iquant, Exmo, Upbit, IDCM, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, ABCC, MBAex, BitMart, FCoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, IDAX, OOOBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Kraken, Huobi, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, BitForex, Bibox, BtcTurk, CoinEx, C2CX, UEX, Poloniex, EXX, Kryptono, Coinut, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, B2BX, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.