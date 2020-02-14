Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 148,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,321. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

