Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. 15,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,916. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

