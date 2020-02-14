Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.85. 712,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

