Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 336,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 47,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,146. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

