Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $22.86. 190,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,801. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

